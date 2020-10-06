Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 702,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 190,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.33.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

