Elementeum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Elementeum has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $61,580.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elementeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01500599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00158186 BTC.

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.