Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.81. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 36,261 shares.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 194,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

