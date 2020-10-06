Elysian Hits One Day Volume of $286,641.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Elysian has a market cap of $66,319.39 and approximately $286,641.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

