Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE EME opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. Emcor Group has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. Emcor Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.