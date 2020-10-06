Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.57. Emerald Expositions Events shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,973 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 42.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 465,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 309,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

