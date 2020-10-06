Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 4,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,287. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

