Energo (TSL) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 75.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Energo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Energo has a market cap of $130,193.91 and $11.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.27 or 0.04875297 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.