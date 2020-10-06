Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.71

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.31, with a volume of 2213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $209,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

