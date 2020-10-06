Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,747 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Envista worth $151,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 723,121 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,760,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 898,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,862,000 after purchasing an additional 260,996 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

