EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $342.00 to $369.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $341.09 and last traded at $338.97, with a volume of 16040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $349.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.36.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

