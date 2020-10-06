Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.66

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and traded as high as $80.69. Equitable Group shares last traded at $79.65, with a volume of 45,671 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.0100008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$550,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total value of C$202,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,989. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,538.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

