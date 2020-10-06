Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $27.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Equitable stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,127. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

