Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (AVNT, BAYN, CCAP, CGJTF, CPXGF, LADR, NEE, NPIFF, NVDA, OLN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 6th:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $39.00 to $43.00. Northland Securities currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $605.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Cascend Securities from $560.00 to $590.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

