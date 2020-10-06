Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) vs. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Head to Head Survey

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and Antero Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 1 0 0 2.00 Antero Midstream 3 6 1 0 1.80

Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Antero Midstream has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Antero Midstream pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Antero Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Antero Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.26 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.84 Antero Midstream $792.59 million 3.38 -$355.11 million $1.25 4.50

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Antero Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -12.80% 15.32% 6.16% Antero Midstream -78.04% 20.02% 9.73%

Risk & Volatility

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Antero Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.