essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). 1,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 46,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.93).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 million and a PE ratio of -53.85.

essensys Company Profile (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the high growth flexible workspace industry. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provides, manages, and monitors mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.