Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Cap of $684,027.24

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. Essentia has a total market cap of $684,027.24 and approximately $10,399.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

