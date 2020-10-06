Ethereum Gold Hits Market Cap of $167,469.70 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $167,469.70 and $3,576.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00261223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01534373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00163130 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.