EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Reaches $276,792.99

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. EtherGem has a market cap of $276,792.99 and $14,363.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.27 or 0.04875297 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032865 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.