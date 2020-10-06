Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $116,182.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

