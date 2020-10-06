Everus (EVR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,548.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. Everus has a total market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $59,548.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.04840860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032435 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,882 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.