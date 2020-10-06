Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 92,958.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $562,608.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,380.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.