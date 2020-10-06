Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 170,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.