Exane Derivatives Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,909. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

