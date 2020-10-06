Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,506. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

