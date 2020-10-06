Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,228. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.