Exane Derivatives Has $1.32 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. 108,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of -264.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

