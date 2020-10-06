Exane Derivatives Has $2.37 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 124,952 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 916.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,616,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.