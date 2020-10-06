Exane Derivatives Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,284 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 277,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 909,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 496,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 241,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.