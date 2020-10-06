Exane Derivatives Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,436.37.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $49.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,150.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,724.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

