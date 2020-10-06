Exane Derivatives Purchases 13,820 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 176.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 186,675 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

