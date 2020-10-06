Exane Derivatives Sells 717 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day moving average is $192.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.