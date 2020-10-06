ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.37% of ExlService worth $159,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 42.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 575,727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ExlService by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

