Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

