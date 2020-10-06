FansTime Market Capitalization Reaches $467,188.94 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $467,188.94 and $154,085.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.01537150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163588 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinMex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.