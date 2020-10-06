Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.27

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 1169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,317,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

