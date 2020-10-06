Financial Comparison: Beam Global (BEEM) and Its Rivals

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Beam Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Beam Global Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million -$3.93 million -19.82 Beam Global Competitors $3.26 billion $569.33 million 3.18

Beam Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global Competitors 2916 9106 15228 931 2.50

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Beam Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Beam Global peers beat Beam Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

