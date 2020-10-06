Financial Comparison: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and TriNet Group (NASDAQ:TNET)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.98, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $71.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -8.95% 1.01% 0.51% TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 3.37 $1.01 billion $1.16 26.93 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.08 $212.00 million $2.90 21.37

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Trip.com Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

