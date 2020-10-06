finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Approximately 66,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 87,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.67. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About finnCap Group (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

