First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

