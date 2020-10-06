First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,033 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54.

