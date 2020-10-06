First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.