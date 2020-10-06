First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VGT opened at $315.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.47.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

