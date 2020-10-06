First PREMIER Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

