First PREMIER Bank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,110 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

