First PREMIER Bank Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,199.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,436.37.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

