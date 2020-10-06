First PREMIER Bank Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.