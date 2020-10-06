First PREMIER Bank Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises 2.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

