First PREMIER Bank Purchases 2,083 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

