First PREMIER Bank Purchases 3,371 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.23% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NXTG opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36.

